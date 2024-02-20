TTFA pleased with response on revised Safeguarding Framework and Policy

FIFA head of Safeguarding and Child Protection Marie-Laure Lemineur speaks to participants at TTFA's launch of its revised Safeguarding Framework and Policy. - TTFA Media

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) continued its stride towards the protection of children and the vulnerable with the launching of its revised Safeguarding Framework and Policy, at a function held at the Trinidad Hilton on February 2.

FIFA head of Safeguarding and Child Protection Marie-Laure Lemineur was the feature speaker at the launch. She lauded the efforts made by the TTFA and its stakeholders in adopting and enforcing detailed mechanisms to monitor and protect those at risk within the football ecosystem.

“Not long ago the leadership of the TTFA took a very courageous decision to embark on their safeguarding journey. Twenty-four months later, the TTFA has produced one of the most elaborative and complete safeguarding frameworks that I know of,” said Lemineur.

A TTFA statement on Monday said that as of February 16, 139 Academies have been successfully registered and over 1,400 individuals have completed their level one TTFA safeguarding certification.

A further 200 individuals have completed level two certification and 24 individuals have been level three and four TTFA safeguarding licensed.“A key component of the academy registration was the fulfillment of all safeguarding criteria by the club and its officials, coaches and other personnel,” the statement read.

Safeguarding is the action taken to ensure that all vulnerable persons are safe from harm when involved in football. It means proactively doing everything possible to minimize risk and prevent poor practices and abuse.

“This framework ticks all the boxes,” Lemineur added. “It has the interest of the victims and the children at its heart, it defines clear mechanisms in case of incidents, it defines clear procedural rules and sanctions in case of non-compliance, it establishes licensing requirements for clubs, teams and academies and it promotes a culture of transparency and accountability.”

In August 2022, the TTFA signed off on its first version of its Safeguarding Policy and throughout the latter quarter of 2022, the association announced that there would now be a process and system to register academies throughout TT.

The number of registered academies “are a testament to the support of the initiatives and the development of a safeguarding culture throughout the football landscape under the guidance of the TTFA Safeguarding, Player Care and Wellbeing Department,” the statement continued.

The TTFA has been working closely with the FIFA, Concacaf, regional associations (zones), the Secondary School’s Football League, TTFA refereeing department, the Children’s Authority and other stakeholders to ensure that trained and certified safeguarding officers are assigned to the various avenues of the football pathway under a collective approach.

“Our job is to be prepared to address the situation with a victim-centred focus. We can’t do it all alone, we need all of you; football federations, professional clubs, governmental institutions, grassroots, athletes, parents, children, players and other sports organizations, not only football, to create a stronger institutional safeguarding culture,” Lemineur said.

These sentiments were echoed by David Roberts, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development as he complimented the efforts of the TTFA and other national governing bodies (NGB) for taking an active approach towards safeguarding.

Roberts said he was pleased to see representatives from the Tennis Association of TT, TT Golf Association, TT Hockey Board and the TT Karate Association for working with the TTFA to become safeguarding licensed.The revised TTFA Safeguarding Framework and Policy is available via the TTFA website and outlines criteria for the operation of academies, leagues and individuals.

In accordance with the policy, unlicensed clubs, academies, and youth teams are not allowed to work with children, youth players or vulnerable groups on behalf of or under the scope of the TTFA or to participate in TTFA-organised or endorsed tournaments, competitions, or events.

It further states that all persons or organisations that propose to organise any football-related activity involving the training or playing of football matches either recreationally, competitively or for the purpose of scouting, that involves working with children, youth players or vulnerable groups are required to acquire a TTFA event license and or event endorsement. Unlicensed or unendorsed football activities and festivals are not allowed to work with children, youth players, or vulnerable groups on behalf of or under the scope of the TTFA.

“These and other actions in contravention of the Policy are subject to sanctioning by the TTFA,” the statement said.

They also encouraged parents and guardians to utilise only licensed academies/clubs have been vetted by the TTFA to work with children and youth players and have the rights to operate under the TTFA Safeguarding Framework and Policy.