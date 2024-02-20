Trinidadian marine biologist awarded Sabga Caribbean Excellence Award

Marine biologist Dr Diva Amon -

Trinidadian marine biologist Dr Diva Amon has been awarded The Anthony N Sabga Award, Caribbean Excellence for her commitment to improving the conservation of Caribbean and global marine environments through marine science, policy, and communication.

In a release, the Awards’ Regional Eminent Persons Panel said it had selected Amon as the Joint Science and Technology Laureate. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

It said Amon’s research focuses on deep-sea biodiversity and the impacts of human activity on these poorly-known ecosystems.

Three of the five 2024 awardees are musical creative Dr Stefan Walcott, disability activist Kerryann Ifill, and pediatric neurologist Dr Morris Scantlebury.

The final awardee is Jamaican customer experience entrepreneur Johann Epstein, who is the 2024 Entrepreneurship Laureate.

All five laureates will receive their awards, which include significant financial support, at a gala ceremony in Barbados in May.

The awards are administered by the Ansa McAl Foundation – the philanthropic arm of the Ansa McAl Group. They were established in 2005 and have recognized the work of 57 Caribbean nationals with support of over $28 million.