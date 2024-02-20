Tribute to Justice Morrison

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This is a tribute to Justice C Dennis Morrison.

C – Cecil? He thought, “That name, Cecil, does not sit well with me.

Good for Cecil B De Mille, Cecil Kelsick or Cecil Rhodes, so let them be.”

D – is for Dennis, debonair, dashing, a darling of a man.

E – Everyone loved his devastating smile, twinkling eyes and charm.

N – Never was he arrogant, dismissive, rude or crass.

N – No student whom he taught could ever fail his class.

I – Intelligent, illustrious, impeccable, impartial, integrity personified.

S – Sitting in many Caribbean jurisdictions, his fame spread far and wide.

M – Myriad of judgements he delivered for our edification.

O – Ordinary? No! Extraordinary brilliance was his reputation.

R – Reasoned judgements he delivered, enhancing our jurisprudence.

R – Revered, respected by colleagues, the community and all his past students.

I – Inspired by his example, imbued with his encouragement to do the best we can.

S – Surely, that is the real legacy of this great Caribbean man.

O – Outstanding was his tenure as chairman of the CLE.

N – No-one’s problem was neglected. I can attest to his kindness to me.

As we take our leave of this jurist par excellence, with tears in our eyes

Heavy hearts, broken spirits, souls filled with grief, regretful sighs

We must recognise he was not our gift forever, but was here only on loan.

His work on Earth is finished now and God has called him home.

To Janet, his soul mate, their children, be of good courage, his suffering is done.

And God has welcomed into His eternal home, His outstanding Caribbean son.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

senator

via e-mail