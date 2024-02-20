Signal Hill student 'stable' in hospital

Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago. - File photo

The THA Division of Education said a Signal Hill Secondary student who was stabbed last week during a fracas in a classroom is "currently stable and receiving medical treatment" at the Scarborough hospital. The students is expected to be discharged in the near future.

A video of the incident, which happened on February 16, went viral on social media.

The division said the School Supervision Unit, MTS and police are conducting investigations into the incident, re-evaluating safety protocols, and reviewing the schools layout to deter future incidents.

The division said a swift collaborative effort by the School Supervision Unit and the police saw comprehensive measures implemented to prioritise the safety and well-being of students.

It said collaboration with teachers, parents and community stakeholders is crucial to prevent violence in schools.

The division said it will support and assist the victim and his family.

Trauma counselling and mental health resources have been made available for all students and staff affected by the incident.