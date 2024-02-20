Red Force try to maintain winning form

TT Red Force batsmen Joshua DaSilva (L) and Jyd Goolie. - Newsday File Photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be hunting their second consecutive win of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships when round three bowls today.

Red Force will play Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts from 10 am.

In round two, Red Force defeated West Indies Academy by six wickets at Conaree Sports Club in Conaree, St Kitts. Red Force are expected to welcome the return of captain Joshua Da Silva, who got injured before round one bowled off. Red Force’s first round match ended in a no result because of rain against Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Hurricanes will also be a confident bunch after getting past Harpy Eagles by 273 runs in the last round.

In other round three matches, West Indies Academy will play Harpy Eagles at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua; Jamaica Scorpions face Barbados Pride at Sabina Park in Jamaica; and Combined Colleges and Campuses battle Windward Islands Volcanoes in Chedwin Park, Jamaica.