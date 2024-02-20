Personal info via e-mail not safe, Digicel

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recently I had to contact Digicel to have a particular matter resolved concerning payments. I was asked to attach proof of payment to support_tt@digicelgroup.com.

After submitting the required information, I received another e-mail requesting I submit the security question I had chosen and the answer, along with my ID number.

With the recent security breaches and incidents of cyberattacks I expressed to the customer rep that was not comfortable sending personal information via e-mail. I was told this was how they collected information and it was the only way they could respond to my query.

After going back and forth I decided to send my concern to the CEO. I got a response from a representative of the CEO that this is how they collect information and if I am not comfortable I could go into a store and verify the information.

I went to the flagship store to have the matter straightened out.

I am sure I am not the only one who was asked to submit this information via e-mail. My e-mail is not encrypted, which means it can be intercepted. Who are the people opening this e-mail at Digicel and how many people will have access to the personal information submitted?

MARILYN BOUCAUD

via e-mail