Mother of boy hit in Vance River accident tells drivers: 'Look out for children on the road'

The mother of the boy who was injured in an accident at Vance River on February 19, has called on drivers to be more attentive and to look out for children who are crossing the road.

“I am also a driver and I always slow down when I see people crossing the road. Drivers must always be observant and look when vehicles are dropping off or picking up people. They must always look out for children,” Oyasanya Ogunsiji said on Monday.

“My son has a lot of damaged tissues but no broken bones. He is in stable condition.”

Her son, Josh’El Cumberbatch, 12, of Guapo, was struck while trying to cross the Southern Main Road, near Kern Street, on his way to school. He is a standard five student of the Vance River RC.

Up to February 20, he was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Ogunsiji referred to video footage, adding that her son had just gotten out of a maxi that had passed the zebra crosswalk.

For that reason, Josh’EL had to walk to the back of the maxi to use the crosswalk.

The mother added that she would be lobbying to have traffic wardens present near the school during peak hours, or for school crossing guards to help the children.

“We should look out for everybody’s child, not ours alone but everybody,” Ogunsiji said.

The retired pre-school teacher also believes that if speed humps are installed, that would force drivers to slow down.

Josh’El is the last of six children.

Ogunsiji said he is not accustomed to travelling to school alone and he left with her other son, Timothy Cumberbatch, 19, who was heading to work.

She added the family was trying to get Josh’EL to learn how to travel by himself, considering he is expected to sit the SEA exam next month and attend secondary school in September.

Timothy said his injured brother was taught about how to cross the street.

He recalled watching Josh’El get out of the maxi taxi seconds before the crash. Timothy said he did not see Josh’El clearly, after he walked behind the maxi.

When Timothy heard the crash, he said he went into shock and then called on the maxi driver to open the door.

Timothy added that he ran out and the driver also appeared to be in shock.

He recalled seeing Josh’El crying on the ground.

“It was hard to take in. He kept saying he was sorry. I told him he had nothing to be sorry for because it was not his fault. Yes, he could have waited a little longer (to cross),” Timothy said.

“I understand that he saw the cars stopped on both sides of the street. I blame myself, too, because if he did not come with me, it probably would not have happened in the first place.”

A police report said at around 7.30 am on Monday, a female teacher, 49, driving a silver wagon towards Point Fortin overtook a car that had stopped to pick up a passenger. The wagon collided with the child as well as a Toyota Aqua driven by a woman, 52, from Cedros. It also caused damage to a pickup van that was behind the Aqua.

An ambulance took the boy to the Point Fortin Hospital and he was transferred to SFGH.

PCs Baboolal and Ramkhelawan visited the scene and gathered evidence.

There were no reports of other injuries.

PC Ramkhelawan is leading the investigations.