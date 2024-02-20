Man shot dead in Belmont, near school

Amoa Howe -

A man was gunned down near a primary school in Belmont on Tuesday morning. The police identified the victim as Amoa Howe.

The police said at around 9 am, gunshots rang out on Gloster Lodge Road near the Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School.

When the gunshots ended, residents saw the body with gunshot wounds on the roadway.

The police were alerted and officers from the Port of Spain Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations responded and gathered evidence. There were no reports of anyone else being injured.

No one has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.