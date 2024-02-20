Island E-Tickets 'reviewing data' after ticket duplication complaints

An energetic crowd at a fete - File photo by Jordon Briggs

POPULAR online ticket outlet Island E-Tickets says it is trying to find the source of a technical issue which resulted in customers not being able to enter events despite their tickets being directly purchased through the website.

The website allows registered accounts to buy virtual tickets for events including boat rides, fetes, concerts, among others. A ticket with a unique QR code is provided. Both credit and debit cards can be used.

Recently, some customers took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain that upon arriving to events and having their tickets scanned, they were told the same ticket was already scanned minutes or hours before. Other tickets were deemed fraudulent.

Among the events people complained about were Tribe's Las Jam Carnival 2024, Soaka Street Festival, Panorama, Dimanche Gras, and Breakfast Is.

When they complained to event officials, the customers said, they were told to contact Island E-Tickets.

The company has not yet issued a public statement.

When Newsday contacted the ticket outlet on February 20, a spokesperson said: "We're currently in the process of reviewing the data provided to us by the company who managed the door services to better understand what happened. As soon as we have a better picture of what happened at Las Jam we will release a public statement."