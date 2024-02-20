I need a nap

THE MOST underrated, often overlooked adult endeavour by far is, ironically, a pursuit most of us ran from as children.

In my estimation, not only is it a venture we desperately crave, it is one that we need. Move over Netflix binges and Friday-night outings, the not-so-new kid on the block has a few tricks up his sleeve. As unlikely as it may seem, naps are all the rave, and they are becoming a much-needed and integral part of our adult lives, far more than any of us are willing to admit.

Naps have seen a rise in popularity, with many social media users calling for “nap time” to be part of the workday regime. In Trinidadian/Tobagonian culture, naps are a massive part of our Sunday afternoon ritual, but beyond that, siestas or midday naps aren’t common among young to middle-aged adults.

Midday snoozing forms such a huge part of Middle Eastern and Indian culture that it forces one to question whether nap time should be a staple in our daily routine.

When one considers taking a nap, you might be pressed to think that napping isn’t an adult activity. This is where you’re wrong. Napping isn’t just for the young ones; studies show that napping can have incredible health benefits for adults. One in particular highlighted that short naps in the mid-afternoon can boost memory, improve job performance, lift your mood, make you more alert, and ease stress.

And that’s not all. Of the plethora of benefits associated with taking a nap, what can arguably be the most essential health benefit is the impact on brain health. Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study published in Sleep Health. It’s all about how we manage our daytime sleeping habits.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic of Uruguay found a link between habitual napping and larger total brain volume, the latter being associated with a lower risk of dementia and other diseases.

Senior author and research fellow at UCL Victoria Garfield highlighted that the findings of the study suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be a part of the puzzle that could help preserve the health of the brain as we get older.

Interestingly, adults 60 years and older who took afternoon naps showed signs of better mental agility compared to those who didn’t nap, according to a study published in General Psychiatry.

While naps can be useful in order to derive optimum benefits, specific non-negotiable criterias must be met. Napping must be done at the right time, under the right circumstances and should not be used to replace a good night’s rest.

As much as naps can have a positive influence on your overall health, they can also prove harmful to your well-being. It’s all about the duration; shorter power naps can boost alertness, while longer naps, especially those lasting an hour or more, have been linked to obesity, increased cardiovascular disease risks and high blood pressure.

Researchers assessed data taken from more than 3,200 adults living in Spain, a country where midday naps are commonly found, and it revealed that those who napped for more than 30 minutes were more likely to have a higher body weight. They also found that those people were 41 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and a larger waist circumference.

It is recommended that adults should aim to nap for no more than ten-20 minutes at best between the hours of midday and 3 pm.

Naps after 3 pm can be more adverse than helpful as they can interfere with your night-time sleep. Of course, this is all subject to your work schedule and overall lifestyle, but for those doing the typical 8-4 regime, this is for you.

Mayo Clinic recommends taking naps in a dark, quiet place with very few distractions and giving yourself time to wake up after napping before resuming activities – particularly those that require a quick or sharp response.

And just like everything else, naps should also be taken in moderation. If you need a nap, take one, but don’t be pushed into thinking that you must have one every day, for numerous studies suggest that needing everyday napping may indicate health issues, such as less-than-optimal sleep at night.

We all could use a good nap every once in a while, so why not put your head down, close your eyes and drift into a rejuvenated, more lively you?

