Green light for Scarborough Sec, Lambeau Anglican to reopen

The Scarborough Secondary School on Milford Road. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Division of Education has confirmed that Scarborough Secondary and Lambeau Anglican Primary School will reopen on February 21.

The schools were closed briefly owing to poor air quality as a result of the February 7 oil spill.

Officials from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) were conducting tests to ensure the safety of staff and students.

In a media release on February 20, the division said "comprehensive measures, including thorough air quality testing and facility inspection, were implemented to guarantee that our schools meet and exceed the recommended safety standard."

The division thanked all stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the closure.

The division also expressed gratitude to the Tobago Information Technology Ltd and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency for their support. The former housed standard-five students of Lambeau Anglican Primary School during the interruption.

The division said it remains committed to providing support for students and families who have been affected by the closure.