Former self-defense police instructor wounded in police-involved shooting in Santa Flora

AN ex-policeman caught naked and throwing objects in Santa Flora on Monday night has been hospitalised after a police-involved shooting.

The southwestern police division received a report about a man throwing objects along the SS Erin Road near Johnson Street.

Initial responders, a police corporal and a constable, were greeted by the naked man who turned towards the marked police van and started throwing objects toward them.

The police pleaded with him to drop the objects, and he responded that he wanted them to shoot him.

In full view of onlookers, he repeatedly said, “Shoot me! Shoot me!”

He then broke a nearby glass bottle and launched it toward the constable. In order to protect himself and onlookers, the constable, in keeping with the use of force policy, fired a shot to disarm the man.

The man was hit and fell to the ground.

The man began behaving erratically as officers tried to subdue him.

He overpowered the officers and ran about 500 metres.

With the help of an off-duty policeman, PC Campbell, the officers subdued the man and took him to the Siparia District Health Facility. He was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The former self-defense instructor was said to be in stable condition, nursing a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Newsday learnt that the man, from the San Fernando area, was a corporal from 1994-1997.

Acting Supt Reuben, ASP Simon, acting Insp Rosalie-Taitt, Sgt Rajkumar with South Western Division Task Force and Erin police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

ASP Corrie is leading the investigations.