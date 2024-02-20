Five-star Blanchisseuse whip Moruga, move to Big 5 summit

Blanchisseuse Secondary (four points) reignited their quest for Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division football on Tuesday when they got a big 5-2 win over Moruga Secondary to jump to the summit of the SSFL Big 5 championship playoffs table.

Blanchisseuse, North zone championship division winners, were scoreless in their first two Big 5 matches against Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School and St Augustine Secondary. However, playing at their school compound in Blanchisseuse, the hosts found their shooting boots against the South zone championship division winners to get their first win in the Big 5 playoffs.

After running out to a 3-0 halftime lead, Blanchisseuse assumed a 4-0 lead in the second half with both Roger Kirk and Aaron Marcano scoring braces. Russell Lynch and Quacie Moore scored for the visitors to reduce the deficit to 4-2, but Mickily Whiskey scored the fifth and final goal for Blanchisseuse to conclude their five-star effort.

In Tobago, Signal Hill Secondary were held to a 0-0 draw by Miracle Ministries, who played out their second straight goalless game in the playoffs.

Blanchisseuse, St Augustine Secondary and Tobago championship division winners Signal Hill are all level on four points, but the North champions just head the table on goal difference. Signal Hill are second on the five-team table, with St Augustine, who were on a bye, slipping from first spot to third. Blanchisseuse have one game in hand, while both Signal Hill and St Augustine have two matches left.

Miracle Ministries (two points) are fourth on the table, with Moruga bringing up the rear on one point.

With the top three teams in the playoffs gaining promotion to the 2024 premier division season, Saturday's matches could have major implications on the teams' respective campaigns.

Needing a win to keep their season alive, Moruga will host Miracle Ministries in a bottom-of-the-table clash. St Augustine and Signal Hill will lock horns in the other contest at the former school's compound.

SSFL Big 5 playoff standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.Blanchisseuse*3*1*1*1*5*3*2*4

2.Signal Hill*2*1*1*0*3*1*2*4

3.St Augustine*2*1*1*0*2*1*1*4

4.Miracle Ministries*2*0*2*0*0*0*0*2

5.Moruga*3*0*1*2*4*9*-5*1