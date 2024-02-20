Field athletes star on Day 1 of Secondary Schools Track and Field Champs

Athletes compete in the Boys’ 17+ 100m race during day one of the Secondary School Track and Field National Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE field athletes battled for medals on day one of the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

The track athletes were also on show, but the majority of those events on day one were heats.

Peyton Winter and Addalia Sylvester were separated by less than one metre in the girls' Under-17 discus throw. Winter of San Juan South Secondary won with a throw of 33.99 metres and Sylvester of Bishop's High School was a close second with an effort of 33.15m.

Also getting on the podium was Sofia Quamina of Northeastern College, who finished third with a 26.35m effort.

In the boys Under-15 discus, Tannon Niemeyer of Trimont College impressed the entire field as he was among the smallest in the field.

The reaction of Niemeyer's competitors said it all as they did not expect him to throw 29.20m to win gold. Speaking to Newsday, Niemeyer said he plans to compete in the javelin event also. Reflecting on the discus, he said, "I just wanted to break my PB (personal best) in the discus."

However, he did not manage to break his personal best of 32 metres.

"Since regionals (earlier this year) I have been practising. I have been doing this for two years, but javelin is my main event." He demonstrated a solid technique during yesterday's effort in the discus, which made up for his small stature.

Niemeyer, who thanked God for his blessings, has his eyes on the javelin record also. "In that one I am trying to break the national Secondary Schools record which is 42.89m." He will have to improve by four metres as his personal best is now 38 metres.

In the boys' open hammer throw, Jabari Bruce of Scarborough Secondary won with a 25.95m throw, just ahead of Roxborough Secondary's Neyo Joseph who had a 25.35m performance. Lebron James made it a clean sweep for Tobago schools, as the Bishop's High School student finished third with a 22.93m effort.

Scarborough Secondary starred in the girls open hammer throw as Ruth Irvine easily won gold (27.54m) and Jinelle Campbell (18.53m) took bronze. Nichelle Lyons of Toco Secondary finished second with a 18.74m performance.

Many TT junior athletes showed their quality in the 100m heats. In the boys 17+ age group, Trevaughn Stewart of El Dorado East Secondary, who represented TT at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, had the fastest time in the heats of 11.15 along with Mc Kale Mohammed of St Benedict's College.

Jayden Clement of Presentation College, San Fernando was the third quickest in 11.18.

Alexxe Henry of Signal Hill Secondary and Janae De Gannes of Bishop Anstey High School showed their class in the girls 17+ 100m heats. Henry stopped the clock in 12.14 to qualify with the best time and De Gannes was second in 12.21. Henry and De Gannes are both TT junior athletes.

The second and final day of the championships will start at 10 am today.