Education Minister: Belmont school students, staff to be offered counselling after nearby killing

Police outside Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School where Amoa Howe was shot and killed nearby on February 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says students and staff of the Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School will be offered counselling after a man was killed near the compound.

Police told Newsday around 8.50 am on Tuesday, 50-year-old Amoa Howe was walking along the Gloster Lodge Road, Belmont, when a vehicle pulled up and two gunmen shot him dead.

No students or staff were injured.

In 2015, Howe was extradited from the UK to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges of firearm and ammunition offences.

Asked about this incident in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, Gadsby-Dolly sent condolences to Howe's family, calling the murder a "very unfortunate incident."

Howe, she said, was the close relative of a teacher from another Belmont primary school.

She said the incident happened while school was already in session, but police were immediately involved and school was dismissed early.

She added, "It's very likely that tomorrow, they will not be out to school because we want to ensure that the police have all access to continue their investigations.

"Once school resumes, the members of the student support services will be able to assist – as necessary – our principal, our teachers, as well as our students."

She was responding to Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked what immediate measures were being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and teachers of the school.

Mark then followed up by asking what steps are being taken with respect to counselling services to help students and staff deal with the trauma of the incident.

Gadsby-Dolly reiterated that the student support services will provide counselling.

"And that's a usual function that takes place whenever traumatic incidents take place close to schools."

Mark further asked what collaborations the Education Ministry are making with the Ministry of National Security.

Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry has a close relationship with the police service.