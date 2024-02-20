Education minister asks for more corporate partnership to help students

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly speaks during the Ministry of Education's Talk Series breakfast meeting at Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's on February 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly delivered an impassioned address at the Ministry of Education's recent breakfast meeting, saying Trinidad and Tobago's corporate community plays a critical role in helping drive national development objectives forward.

Against the backdrop of the country's aspirations for the future, Gadsby-Dolly called for collective action and collaboration to realise the vision set forth for 2030. Reflecting on the vision of the country's first prime minister, the late Dr Eric Williams, she invoked his legacy of nation-building and stressed his belief in the potential of the country's youth. Drawing parallels between the past and present, she underscored the importance of investing in the next generation and ensuring they have the opportunities and support needed to thrive.

The breakfast meeting, held at Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's, under the theme Education is Good Business, served as a platform for dialogue and engagement between the ministry and the corporate sector.

She painted a stark picture of the current situation, particularly crime, which she characterised as a pressing public health concern. Citing alarming statistics, she said the impact of crime on young people calls for urgent intervention and prevention efforts.

The minister said a safe and secure environment is not only essential for individual well-being but also for fostering economic growth and attracting investment.

Addressing the challenges faced by young people in marginalised communities, Gadsby-Dolly spoke about the need for targeted support and empowerment initiatives. She called on the business community to step up and play a more active role in providing opportunities for youth development and entrepreneurship, saying investing in young people is an investment in the future prosperity of the nation.

Turning her attention to the role of education in effecting positive change, Gadsby-Dolly outlined her ministry's strategic priorities and initiatives aimed at promoting equity and quality education for all.

She spoke on the importance of instilling values of tolerance, discipline and productivity in students and the need for a holistic approach to education that goes beyond academic achievement.

Gadsby-Dolly expressed gratitude for the contributions of the corporate community during the covid19 pandemic. She addressed what she called the significant impact of corporate philanthropy on education outcomes and acknowledged the generosity of businesses in providing essential resources and support to schools and students, as well as the importance of sustaining and expanding these partnerships.

She ended by issuing a rallying call for all stakeholders to come together in support of the nation's young people, stressing the transformative power of education and the need for collective action to address the crime challenges facing the nation.

The guest speaker, the Trinidad-born former president of Howard University Dr Wayne Frederick, shared his personal journey to show the impact of the country's public education and healthcare systems on his life, describing them as instrumental in shaping his success.

Recalling his early experiences with the public healthcare system, Frederick said it played a crucial role in providing him with the necessary medical care from a young age.

He said he was born with a medical condition that posed significant challenges, but credited the healthcare system for ensuring his access to essential treatments and defying the odds. He spoke on the importance of investing in public-health initiatives to uplift people and communities.

Frederick called the education he received "world-class," saying it laid the foundation for his academic and professional achievements. He stressed the role of educators and institutions in nurturing talent and providing avenues for personal and academic growth.

Frederick said his arrival in the US school system was a seamless transition, as he was academically prepared. He recognised education as the greatest economic equaliser and urged the importance of investing in educational opportunities to unlock individual potential and drive economic prosperity.

He drew a correlation between education and financial success, citing statistics on the significant earning potential associated with higher levels of education.

Frederick spoke about the importance of giving back to educational institutions and shared his own charitable works, including initiatives to renovate schools and support students' aspirations. He emphasised the value of time and resources in making a meaningful impact, urging corporate leaders to prioritise investment in education as a strategic business decision, citing the role of education in cultivating a skilled workforce and fostering economic growth, positioning it as a cornerstone of sustainable development.