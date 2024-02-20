Don't be diverted by SRC proposal

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Please do not be distracted by the Salary Review Commission (SRC)'s proposed salary hike for several high-profile public office-holders.

What on earth have any of these public office folks done to deserve an increase in salary? In this guava season? Excuse me? What about the thousands of people who are living on a salary that is not covering all of their expenses due to inflation?

Anyway, we have the TSTT cyberattack, many roads still needing to be fixed, WASA needing to repair many leaks, and so many other issues that have been given a nine-day lifetime, including the Paria tragedy.

Do not get distracted with this salary hike, stay focused, please.

When are we going to have sufficient sporting facilities for our children and adults? When are all schools going to get the proper repairs needed?

When would the Paria divers' families be given financial compensation? Have they received any counselling? The inhumane way that they have been treated must never be forgotten and should be a constant topic when next we have a general election. We must never let this story die.

