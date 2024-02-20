Cockset ‘customers’ rob parlour owner in Point Fortin
MEN pretending to be customers wanting to buy a cockset (mosquito coil) robbed a parlour owner at gunpoint, at almost midnight in Point Fortin on Monday.
A police report said at around 11.40 pm, the 47-year-old female victim from Warden Road heard a male voice calling out to her, saying he wanted to buy a cockset.
She operates a parlour at her home.
Three men wearing ski-masks and hats forcefully entered her home when she opened the door.
One had a gun and he pointed it at her.
The three ransacked the house and stole a quantity of cash which represented four days’ sale from her parlour, a quantity of cigarettes, food items and drinks from the parlour. They also stole a cellphone.
The men then walked away, and a report was made to the Point Fortin police station.
PCs Telesford, Boochoon and Balley responded and gathered evidence.
No one has been arrested and PC Balley is leading investigations.
