Cockset ‘customers’ rob parlour owner in Point Fortin

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

MEN pretending to be customers wanting to buy a cockset (mosquito coil) robbed a parlour owner at gunpoint, at almost midnight in Point Fortin on Monday.

A police report said at around 11.40 pm, the 47-year-old female victim from Warden Road heard a male voice calling out to her, saying he wanted to buy a cockset.

She operates a parlour at her home.

Three men wearing ski-masks and hats forcefully entered her home when she opened the door.

One had a gun and he pointed it at her.

The three ransacked the house and stole a quantity of cash which represented four days’ sale from her parlour, a quantity of cigarettes, food items and drinks from the parlour. They also stole a cellphone.

The men then walked away, and a report was made to the Point Fortin police station.

PCs Telesford, Boochoon and Balley responded and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and PC Balley is leading investigations.