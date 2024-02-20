Caribbean Premier League welcomes new franchise – Antigua/Barbuda Falcons

The logo of Antigua and Barbuda's newly-announced Caribbean Premier League franchise - Falcons. -

THE newest franchise in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been launched.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were officially unveiled during a gala opening ceremony hosted by the franchise owners WORLDWIDE Sports Management Group. Parimatch, the number one global gaming platform, will proudly serve as the title sponsor of the team.

The event was held yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, which will be the home of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons when they compete in the 2024 edition of the Republic Bank CPL.

The Falcons will replace the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise.

Krishna (Kris) Persaud, founder and president of WORLDWIDE Sports Management Group, was thrilled as he showcased the new team’s name and the colourful and dynamic logo for the first time to excited guests. Persaud also expressed delight in having the team officially on board for the regional event, which attracts sold-out audiences for matches.

A CPL media release quoted Persaud as saying, “We are brand new; we are here; we are ready...let’s get ready to play. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the Republic Bank CPL. We are ready to fly high and conquer what is before us. We want to establish a winner’s culture within the team and also a culture of winning and success off the field – among every individual associated with this franchise and the amazing fans we will have at our special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in lovely Antigua.”

Persaud was grateful to the Antigua and Barbuda Government for the support.

“What you are witnessing today as we unveil the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, is something truly special and I want to thank the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, who have worked closely with us to bring the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons to life.”

Details on the overall structure of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and the coaching and management staff for the team will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 Republic Bank CPL will take place from August 28–October 6 with games taking place in Antigua for the first time in ten years.