Wounded suspect in KFC killing in Gasparillo still on the run

An Amalgamated security guard enters the KFC outlet, Gasparillo on February 17, after the fatal shooting of Luka Goring following an altercation with another man on February 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Contrary to a voice note on social media that the suspect in Friday’s killing at a KFC outlet in Gasparillo had been captured, detectives on Monday said he is still on the run.

Police confirmed that while a woman has been assisting with the investigations, no one was in custody in connection with the killing.

The 23-second voice note says the police intercepted a car driven by the suspect in the Claxton Bay area.

On Friday, Luka Lorenzo Goring, 31, of Union Park East, Gopaul Lands in Marabella, was shot dead inside KFC after stabbing the suspect in an altercation.

The killing was captured on CCTV.

The labourer and a female companion were in line to buy a meal at around 7.20 pm when Goring and the suspect got into an argument, which escalated into a scuffle.

The footage showed the woman handed Goring a knife.

After being stabbed several times in full view of other customers, including a child, as well as staff members, the wounded man pulled out a firearm and shot Goring, killing him.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police were searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the homicide bureau at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.