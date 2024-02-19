What good leadership sounds like

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Our leaders are where they are today because we afforded them the opportunity to lead us. Are they the best that we can put forward? Perhaps it may be pertinent to consider if the following statements were heard coming from our various leaders.

Leader one: "I have today contacted a major salvage company that will be assisted with equipment and staff from our local petroleum company to immediately do the following: They will attempt to place upright the ship that is leaking oil in Tobago waters and tow it to a safe area where its contents will be extracted to prevent any further contamination of our waters.

"Clean-up crews will work continually until every beach and affected coastline if restored to the clean, pristine waters synonyms with Tobago. Additionally, every attempt will be made to not only ascertain the owner of the ship but to seek appropriate redress through local and international courts. Someone somewhere is liable for this mess, and they must pay."

Leader two: "After much introspection and in keeping with my desire to always keep the people of TT first (of course after my God), I have decided to resign as political leader. After failing to return my party to governance on two occasions, and cognisant of the polls which seem to indicate that our party’s best chance for regaining governance lies with new management, I feel compelled to do all possible to facilitate the change we seek. I thank you for your years of loyalty and support and pledge to work with you and the new management towards a victorious general election."

Leader one: "TT, I am pleased to announce that today my Cabinet has taken immediate steps to not only dramatically reduce criminal activity in our communities but to ensure that order, peace and progress are possible in every community in our beloved nation. Among the many initiatives are:

"* To immediately seek a well qualified and result-driven person to head our police service. That search is not limited to local personnel only.

"* The use of firearms in crime are beyond unacceptable, they are a threat to order in our society. Appropriate legislation will immediately be drafted to allow only personnel employed in security and specially approved personnel to carry firearms. Anyone caught with a firearm without a permit to have a concealed weapon will be subject to long-term imprisonment.

"The firearms act will also be updated to allow for home and business owners to have firearms at their home or business for their protection. They will not be allowed to carry such weapons on their self. They will be allowed to transport their weapons to the ranges and in those cases the weapons will have to be unarmed and in a separate compartment from the ammunition.

"* Anyone found with illegal automatic weapons will be subject to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

"We are taking back our country from the hands of criminals. My government will also be embarking on a long-term strategic plan for re-energising the economy and you will hear more of that plan in the coming weeks."

Leadership requires strong action, vision and a determination to seek what is best for the people. Are our leaders up to the task?

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail