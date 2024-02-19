The distinct elements of calypso, soca

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Calypso and soca are both genres of music that originated in our country, but they have distinct characteristics:

Calypso emerged during the colonial period. Its roots have been established in West African traditions. Calypso features storytelling lyrics often characterised by satire, humour and social commentary.

Traditionally, calypso music was accompanied by instruments like the steelpan and guitar.

Calypsoes often address social and political issues, as well as everyday life experiences.

Calypso has a slower tempo compared to soca and tends to focus more on the lyrics and storytelling.

Soca emerged in the 1970s as a fusion of calypso with Indian rhythms and other musical influences.

It is characterised by its fast tempo, lively rhythms (there have been soca artistes who sang songs on the same rhythm) and infectious beats, making it a popular choice for Carnival celebrations and dance parties.

Unlike calypso, which tends to be more lyrically focused, soca places greater emphasis on rhythm and danceability.

Soca lyrics often centre around celebration, joy and revelry, encouraging people to dance and have a good time.

In summary, while calypso and soca share roots in TT's musical heritage, they have evolved into distinct genres with different rhythms, tempos, lyrical content and cultural contexts.

CANDACE FRANCIS

via e-mail