'Showtime' scores debut brace as Caledonia FC grab 3-3 draw with AC PoS

AC PoS' John-Paul Rochford (L) and Brandon Semper (R) celebrate their team's third goal against Caledonia in TTPFL action at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

Last season's Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up AC PoS saw their lead atop the 2023/24 TTPFL table trimmed on Sunday, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Caledonia in a thrilling encounter at the Arima Velodrome.

With the second-place Police FC (24 points) grabbing a 3-1 win over Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) in the first game of the Velodrome double-header, the onus was on AC PoS to try and restore their four-point lead in the standings.

AC PoS had the perfect start to the game as they held a 2-0 nil lead at halftime, and they even extended their lead to 3-0 by the 72nd minute as they closed in on a ninth win this season. AC PoS captain Duane Muckette opened the scoring in the 37th minute after a turnover in the Caledonia midfield, with wingers Sedale McLean and John-Paul Rochford adding the other goals to open up a comfortable lead in the second half.

With recent acquisition Kevon "Showtime" Woodley leading the attack on debut, Caledonia refused to throw in the white flag and they fought back valiantly to secure a point by scoring three goals in the space of 22 minutes at the end of the contest.

Woodley, who started the season with Eagles, scored Caledonia's first goal in the 73rd minute with a nice swivel and right-footed finish in the area. Before the game, Woodley showed his intent when he told TTPFL media, "I am looking to score a double tonight."

Woodley made good on his promise with a header at the back stick in the first minute of stoppage-time to take his season's tally to a league-leading eight goals as Caledonia cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the fifth minute of stoppage-time, Caledonia got the equalising goal and stunned the league leaders when 20-year-old Grenadian international Benjamin Ettienne slammed a shot in from a tight angle to seal a dream debut and a share of the spoils for the Morvant-based team.

Caledonia, who inked a one-year sponsorship deal with Massy Motors last Thursday, moved to nine points on the table as they consolidated ninth spot.

Meanwhile, AC PoS (26 points), saw their lead atop the 11-team table cut to two points.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*11*8*2*1*31*11*20*26

2.Police FC*11*7*3*1*26*9*17*24

3.La Horquetta Rangers*11*7*1*3*23*13*10*22

4.Defence Force FC*10*6*2*2*21*10*11*20

5 Club Sando*10*5*2*3*15*12*3*17

8.Prisons FC*11*5*0*6*19*26*-7*15

7.Point Fortin Civic*11*3*4*4*12*12*0*13

8.1976 FC Phoenix*11*4*1*6*16*21*-5*13

9.Caledonia*11*2*3*6*14*18*-4*9

10.Eagles FC*10*2*2*6*11*17*-6*8

11.Central FC*11*0*0*11*5*44*-39*0