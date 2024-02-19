Presentation College Chaguanas look to remain perfect in SSCL

In this January 23 file photo, Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Jaden Joseph plays a shot against Fatima College during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Round Two premiership match, at Presentation College’s school grounds. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas will be expected to maintain their flawless record in the 2024 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership division against a struggling El Dorado East Secondary outfit when round six bowls off today from 10 am.

Presentation are a perfect five wins from as many matches and lead the standings with 96 points. El Dorado, one of the promoted teams this season, have had life difficult in the premiership as they are yet to record a victory.

Presentation will travel to El Dorado East to play at the latter’s school ground.

Presentation have shown that they are not only a formidable team on paper as many players have stepped up this season.

All-rounder Fareez Ali, fast bowler Alexander Chase and batsman Jaden Joseph are some of the Presentation players who have shown their quality this season.

El Dorado are last in the ten-team standings and would be aiming to pull off the upset of the season today. El Dorado have struggled to post challenging scores this season. Last week, El Dorado were bundled out for 69 against St Benedict’s.

In another match today, fourth-placed Fatima College will play North zone rivals and fifth-placed St Mary’s College at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo Road. Fatima will be beaming with confidence after handing Vishnu Boys Hindu College their first loss of the season in round five.

Second-placed Vishnu will try to bounce back against sixth-placed Naparima College, third-placed Presentation College, San Fernando will battle ninth-placed Hillview College and seventh-placed St Benedict’s College will face eighth-placed Princes Town West Secondary.