Pan delivered every note at Carnival celebrations

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: This year Panorama stole the spotlight during the Carnival celebrations. Some may accuse me of bias, knowing that all my children are deeply involved in pan, with four of them participating in this year's competitions.

Yet, despite the long nights and early mornings that tested our endurance, witnessing the culmination of hard work in the final musical masterpiece made every sacrifice worthwhile.

Pan Trinbago's commitment to thrusting pan into the limelight not just during Carnival but throughout the year has been commendable, and it has consistently delivered on its promises.

Each note resonated deeply, and every tune played was embraced with open arms by all. The calibre of the Panorama competitions was truly exceptional, leaving all spectators thoroughly impressed.

It's time we give these players the recognition they truly deserve. Many, if not most, of them can't read sheet music yet possess the remarkable musical ear and ability to memorise extensive repertoires and deliver performances of excellence.

I've recently encountered a young man who has been travelling from Barbados for years to participate in Panorama, which speaks volumes about the dedication and passion of these musicians.

Congratulations to Pan Trinbago, as well as to the players – both young and old – and all the supporters, whether local, regional, or from further abroad, who contribute to the vibrant spirit of this musical celebration.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook