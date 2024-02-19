No work yet on riverbank

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: I was extremely elated with the response by the Minister of Works and the MP concerning the collapse of sections of the riverbank in La Paille Gardens, Caroni, last year.

However, the contractor mobilised months ago with materials and equipment, but to this date there are no repairs taking place. We are six weeks into the dry season with just a few months until the rainy season, which is expected in May.

I am therefore requesting the intervention of the minister to assist with the fast-tracking of the repairs to the riverbank before the rainy season begins.

RAMZAN HOSEIN

resident