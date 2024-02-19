Jeremiah Cateau: Under-20s Soca Warriors have unfinished business

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michael Chaves (R) shoots wide while under pressure from Jamaica’s Rolando Barrett during an international U-20 practice match at the Larry Gomes Stadium on February 1 in Malabar. - DANIEL PRENTICE

JEREMIAH Cateau said the Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 footballers have unfinished business as they prepare to play in the Under-20 Concacaf Championship qualifiers, which kicks off on Friday.

TT will play alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and Canada at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo in Group D of the qualifying tournament. The group winner will advance to the Concacaf Championships.

Cateau, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia said he is excited to be a part of the national team again. Speaking to TTFA media, the midfielder said, “For me, it is nothing short of a blessing to be here again after being with the Under-17s. It’s just another dream come true.

I am hoping I can help this country, help this team as much as I can, do our badge proud, do this country proud.”

Many of the Under-20 players were part of the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship held one year ago in Guatemala.

Cateau said the Under-20s feel like a family as many players know each other.

“It’s almost like we had a trial run with the Under-17s. It’s good to get the experience to meet the guys. These guys have become like my brothers. We speak every day, every week, so to be here again obviously it is a blessing, but it feels like we want revenge from last time. We feel like we fell short, but we can go all the way this time with this team.”

Cateau said he wants to make his family in TT proud. “My mother, my father, definitely my family in Valencia. These people have never been able to see me play throughout my career so now that I am here...it means the world to me that they could finally see me on such a big stage.”

Cateau, who also has family connections in Diego Martin and Barataria, said TT will approach the tournament one match at a time.

“I love our chances, but as coach Brian (Haynes) has stressed to us we want to take it one game at a time. We don’t want to look forward at all. We want to take on St Vincent, then we will worry about Dominica, then we will worry about Canada.”

Cateau said TT are sometimes overlooked, but they want to show the world their grit and the talent they possess.

TT will play St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday at 7 pm.