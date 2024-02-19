Carnival and the naked truth

Terrence Honoré -

THE NAKED truth about TT Carnival is that people come out to "play themselves" and to show their bodies for all to see. Not all masqueraders, I am told, are so bold, but each year nudity is being revealed as a main theme. It’s all about how much is covered and how much can be shown. Masqueraders’ costumes have thinned the lines, making the festival more a showcase of unashamed nudity than a parade of artistry.

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) would claim the success of its grand plan that was uncovered at the grand stand and across the Queen’s Park Savannah. It was reportedly the worst or best we have ever seen, depending on your point of view. A lot more was being uncovered for spectators to see, and the little children in the stand, too. What was the organisers' plan? I really don’t understand.

But the Carnival has always had its days and wanton ways, so who is there to scold this child gone wild? It has become much more than just children playing sailor with a little powder, or the music of the steelpan, now the cry for more decency is echoing across the land.

I remember the sound of the cracking whips of the midnight robbers, like Brian Honoré and others. They spoke to the wisdom of our ways, amid the freedom of expression of the Carnival days. And the calypso bards in the background sang out lustily in candid commentaries to the stories of the time, in great rhythm and rhyme. But then there was a change of tune, and people began to grind and wine. The gyration shook the nation. Pieces and patterns fell away in the masman’s design and only a little modesty has been left behind.

Now the bystanders, organisers and the tourists all come out to see how we are moving like the aborigines, the indigenous costumes taking centre stage. A piece of cloth to cover the private part, like the leaf in the Garden of Eden. We have come full circle. The fashion of our nation is nudity for all to see. What is next for our tourist plan, a full-fledged nudist band?

They put away all the frilly dresses and petticoats from the Canbolay, giving way to beads, bikinis and thongs, while wining and singing the popular songs. The Carnival has grown, but the decent covering with clothes is now gone. Confessing Christians raise their hands in prayer while the Carnival children wave their arms in praise to King Bacchus for the two festive days.

So now we are playing to the senses, no pretences, nothing else for children to see but the parading of nudity on the streets and stage. It’s nothing but skimpy creativity. No pride in our propriety. It’s "don’t care damn" when we dingolay.

And the Carnival children sing along. Two days of wine and song. Even the prudent among us now understand that the sight of bare breasts and chests has taken over our land. That’s the patented plan from the NCC man. The old-time Carnival is dead, we have a near nude portrayal instead. For a Carnival band to win the gold, people must be dressing nude, or so I’m told.

Beauty in nudity is a contradiction of Carnival creativity. It should not be used to represent our nation. Next thing you will see at the airport is a skimpily-clad masquerader looking down at you, with a skimpy bikini costume at an eye-level view.

To each his own, they say, but this cannot be right to show off what the good Lord gave us, for hundreds of other "husbands" to see. The mole on your hip, the tattoo near the vee is only for your beloved to see. What a travesty of all that is sacred and pure. This nation can’t bear it any more.

We are parading pornography in a boldface way. And the children are being taught its fine to wine in a vulgar way. That it’s OK to wear no dress and show breast…and that more is less. This is the Carnival mentality that is killing we.

I hear they’re calling for Carnival to be taught in school. The theme might be no rule…if what we are doing is the norm, we are evolving into a Carnival without fashion or form. Our little children gyrating and graduating from the Carnival pedagogy, and only jockey shorts or ladies’ bikinis will do. Before you leave home just let the mirror on the wall take a look at you.

There is much to say about how Carnival has gone astray. Artistry be damned. We are worshipping the god of nudity. Cavorting and gyrating with no clothes too close to block the view or the air from going everywhere. And the little glittering beads shining with glee in the midday sun, all for fun, with a clear intention to bring attention to the parts unknown now being partially shown for all to see.

But alas this is Carnival, mas of little class and less clothes, so that the world could see us as the naked people of the West Indies. Waving our arms like palm trees in the breeze with bare trunks and bikinis on the beach. Look where the Carnival reach.

I confess I have been one to preach about the Carnival mentality and where it has taken us. This might make some people cuss. But somebody has to try to save the day. Just like Rome, that once great nation, we will pay the price for this deviation.

But what is all the fuss? The masquerader will say. Carnival must have its day. We have to play. It’s only a little nudity for us, what wrong with that anyway? And they would quickly wine away.

We have to stop this naked craze over the Carnival days, people dressing with less for spite. This thing can't be right.

Ban the "no clothes Carnival," make it against the law, what's the government waiting for? It must be wrong to be so exposed in public view. Leave that in your bedroom and even on the seashore. After this Carnival of 2024 we just can’t take any more.

So, we are boasting nudity, even getting more money for the treasury, but in the process, we are killing our nation’s morality. Now more big ships will cruise to our shores and Mr Tourist will alight with a glint in his eyes to see this nudity thing we are offering. While our child’s innocence will be suffering. God help us.

What more can I say, let us show some class and continue to pray. There is only one place for this kind of behaviour to go, it’s down below. There will come a time when the good Lord will speak, just like the midnight robbers used to say, sorry my Carnival child, but…

sans humanité.