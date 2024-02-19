Boy escapes death in accident at Vance River

File photo -

An 11-year-old student from Vance River RC school narrowly escaped death after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street on his way to school on Monday morning.

The standard five student was taken to the Point Fortin hospital, where he remained up to Monday afternoon.

Although the police did not disclose the injuries sustained, they said he was in stable condition.

The police also confirmed that the driver was interviewed and released without charges, as the investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened around 7.30 am while he was trying to run across the street at the Southern Main Road in Vance River.

The accident, which was captured on CCTV camera, shows the boy near the crosswalk.

He started to run across, and at the same time, a white car overtook another vehicle, causing the accident.

The car slammed head-on into another car heading in the opposite direction.

People, including other children in uniform, were nearby and rushed to see if he was ok.

He was taken to the hospital.

Later, a post on the school’s Facebook page said: “Blessed morning to all parents and well-wishers. As most of you would be aware, there was an incident this morning involving one of our students.”

“We wish to inform all concerned that he is currently being treated and observed at the hospital. We thank you in advance for all prayers and well wishes for him and his family during his recovery process.”

PC Ramkhelwan of the Guapo police station and other officers visited the scene and gathered evidence.