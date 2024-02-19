ASCO secures bpTT contract

ASCO team supporting bp operations in TT - Photo courtesy ASCO

ASCO, a leading material management and logistics provider, has secured a five-year contract with bpTT for supply base and pipeyard management services across all 16 offshore locations in TT.

This contract marks a milestone in ASCO's presence in the Caribbean region, with a planned 30 per cent increase in local headcount and substantial investments in equipment and infrastructure to meet international standards.

Deborah Benjamin, managing director of TT, called the contract a major achievement, highlighting ASCO's commitment to expanding its footprint.

"ASCO's local team comprises 100 per cent local personnel. This contract and the subsequent headcount increase enable us to provide further opportunities to the communities in which we operate.

"Following this award, we have made a substantive, seven-figure (USD) investment to position us to deliver exceptional service standards to bp. Not only do we comply with all international standards, but we are also committed participants in the TT Safe to Work (STOW) accreditation standard. Safety Excellence is a fundamental obsession for ASCO globally and our Trinidad operations fully embrace this."

Mike Pettigrew, ASCO Group CEO, expressed delight in securing a sustainable future for its employees, contractors, and supply chain partners in TT, emphasising the company's long-standing partnership with bp and its commitment to delivering top-notch service standards for the foreseeable future.