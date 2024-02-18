Trump 2.0 will mean end of democracy

Donald Trump

REX CHOOKOLINGO

THE PLANETS are aligned, and the verdict is a forgone conclusion. Donald Trump is all set to pull off the most considerable upset in modern presidential politics, with Republican voters overwhelmingly voting for him in two primary elections.

The other states are projected to make him the frontrunner in the most anticipated election campaign, against the current president, in the history of the US.

But what will a president Trump mean for the rest of the world?

For Russia's "president for life" Vladimir Putin, it will be a victory as President Biden has kept him in check in his current war against Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump has already expressed his support for Putin and vowed to end America's economic and arms aid to Ukraine. With the US and Trump behind him, Putin will easily win the war and annex that embattled nation.

And with Trump in the White House, the US will become a pariah to the 30 other nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) who count on America to assist them when despots like Putin challenge their sovereignty.

What would this mean for the other wars being fought, like Israel vs Hamas (Hamas is supported by Iran, Qatar, Sudan, Syria and Turkey), and for Venezuela vs its people and Guyana?

The Bolivian president is being held accountable by the US for an unethical and illegal election crackdown against the opposition and his threat to seize the Essequibo region by force from Guyana.

Additionally, Venezuela's "political corruption, chronic shortages of food and medicine, closure of businesses, unemployment, deterioration of productivity, authoritarianism, human rights violations, gross economic mismanagement and high dependence on oil have also contributed to the worsening crisis" does not bode well for democracy.

It is about time TT wakes up and sees the handwriting on the wall. The US is our best friend, and we need to treat it as such.

The Americans have our backs whenever disaster strikes. Let's not forget they gave us free vaccines during the recent covid19 pandemic.

Who else can we turn to if we are threatened by the combined forces of Venezuela and Russia because of our support for Guyana in the Essequibo dispute?

Why are we even buying gas from the Venezuelan president is a conundrum. If Nicholas Maduro could disenfranchise millions of his citizens, think what he could do to these Trinis who foolishly believe they could get the better of him with promises of cheap oil.

The time-honoured saying applies: If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

"Members of a Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom called for the removal of the US sanctions against (Venezuela), which prevent them from purchasing oil at a discounted rate as part of a previous deal with Venezuela known as Petrocaribe" – AP.

Furthermore, Maduro signed a new agreement with Caricom at a Barbados summit. As part of a policy of engagement with Venezuela, the Biden administration supported signing the Barbados Agreement in October 2023 if Maduro allows the largest opposition coalition, the Unitary Platform, to participate in a free and fair election.

Now that Maduro has reneged on allowing the opposition to participate in the electoral process, the sanctions will resume in April.

Will Caricom leaders continue to be fooled by the slick-talking Maduro, whose word means nothing? A country with so much potential, Venezuela could soon transmute into a failed state.

Suppose America falls to Trump, Ukraine to Putin, and Guyana's Essequibo to Maduro, democracy, once considered a bulwark against communism, will be on its deathbed.

In that case, the rest of the world will indeed have to admit that democracy as a hedge against the ruling class of a communist society has failed.