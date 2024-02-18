Psychiatrist: Help child who witnessed KFC killing

Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh - File photo

Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh says he was troubled by the image of the child placing his hands over his ears as gunshots went off inside a KFC outlet at Gasparillo on February 16.

In an interview with Newsday, Deyalsingh said something has to be done to make this country safe once more.

The former independent senator said a simple excursion to buy food at a fast-food outlet should be a joyful event.

“It turns out that by so doing, a child could witness violent aggression and even murder."

The incident at the KFC Gasparillo outlet led to the death of Luka Goring. Another man who was stabbed multiple times in the fracas which was caught on camera is now being sought by the police.

“It shows that nowhere in Trinidad and Tobago is safe. In every single corner of Trinidad and Tobago, we have reached the stage where crime is affecting people, family values, and one’s lifestyle and causing a great degree of stress and anxiety on the population.”

Deyalsingh called for a child psychologist to immediately treat the child as he foresees lifelong dire consequences for him if this is not done urgently.

In addition to the negative effect on family life, Deyalsingh explained that the experience could lead to acute stress disorder in the child, causing him to have nightmares, fears – triggered by any loud sound, even the slamming of a door – unexplained headaches and pains, stress and disorders, resulting in lasting depression.

According to a police report, around 7.20 pm on February 16, Goring was standing in line to purchase food at the KFC outlet located at the corner of Bonne Aventure and Harmony Hall Roads, Gasparillo.

The report said he got into an argument with a man which escalated into a physical scuffle. The man was stabbed several times and fired several shots at Goring who collapsed inside the establishment.

Police are searching for the shooter.