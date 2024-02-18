Prime Minister travels to Guyana today

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo

THE Prime Minister will travel to Guyana on February 18 to participate in that country's 2024 Energy Conference and Supply Expo, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister has said.

The conference is scheduled to begin February 19. Dr Rowley is expected to deliver an address at the opening ceremony.

The theme of the event is Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation. It aims to foster the exchange of innovative ideas, proposals, and strategies for substantial advancements within the energy sector, the statement said.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young will accompany the Prime Minister to the conference.

While in Guyana, Dr Rowley will also attend the forty-sixth (46th) regular meeting of the conference of Heads of Government of Caricom.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Guyana's President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Regional leaders will focus on several issues including the Caricom Single Market and Economy, food and nutrition security, climate resilience, energy security and regional security.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne will join Dr Rowley at the Caricom meeting.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Dr Rowley's return.