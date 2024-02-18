Police FC shoot down Eagles; Phoenix stun Defence Force

Police FC players celebrate a goal in the TTPFL on Sunday. -

MISCELLANEOUS Police FC kept within touching distance of TT Premier Football League leaders AC Port of Spain on Sunday after beating second-from-bottom FC Eagles at the Arima Velodrome.

Former Czech Republic-based midfielder Jordan Riley added an insurance goal in the 79th minute for Police after 40-year-old Anthony Wolfe opened for the servicemen in the third minute and Eagles scored an own goal in first-half stoppage time.

Eagles’ best player this season Haitian Exilus Angelo was once again on the scoresheet, netting at the start of the second period.

The win put Police within a point of league leader AC Port of Spain, who were in action against struggling Caledonia FC in the second match of the double-header in Arima on Sunday.

Defence Force and 1976 FC Phoenix met in a late fixture at the Dwight Yorke Stadium on Sunday, with the Tobago club taking a shock 2-0 win.

After a rocky start to the top tier, the Tobago boys seem to have found their stride and are climbing the table.

Goals by Trevin Caesar (9th) and Jariel Arthur (38th) gave the hosts an early cushion. Defence Force struggled for answers as Phoenix got revenge for the 5-0 drubbing they received from the servicemen in their league debut.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers also kept in the title hunt after the club’s leading scorer Tyrone Charles netted two second-half penalty kicks in a 2-0 victory over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic, who were overtaken in the 11-team standings by the weekend’s biggest winners Prison FC, courtesy of a hat-trick from Nathaniel Perouse and a first-half item from former Club Sando player Kevon Williams, over a hapless Central FC, who sit dead last after a 11th straight defeats spanning the start of their campaign.

Results:

Saturday

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Tyrone Charles 73rd pen, 90th+8 pen) vs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic 0.

Central FC 0 vs Prison Service FC 4 (Nathaniel Perouse 14th, 46th, 56th, Kevon Williams 28th).

Sunday

Eagles FC 1 (Exilus Angelo 46th) vs Miscellaneous Police (Anthony Wolfe 3rd, Michel Huguens 45th+1 own goal, Jordan Riley 79th).

1976 FC Phoenix 2 (Trevin Caesar 9th, Jariel Arthur 38th) vs Defence Force 0.