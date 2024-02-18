Made in La Brea beat Caledonia to qualify for NLCL U19 quarters

- File photo

South club Made in La Brea booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-19 community cup on Thursday, when they got an exciting 5-3 win over Caledonia in their playoff match at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin.

Both Made in La Brea and Caledonia finished fourth in their respective groups, and they locked horns in Point Fortin to wrap up the eighth and final quarter-final spot. The supporters definitely got a treat as the two teams entertained them with an end-to-end eight-goal thriller.

Joshua Gustave and Cameron Wylie gave the Callum Marshall-coached Made In La Brea team a 2-0 lead after just ten minutes, but Caledonia managed a swift reply from Zachery Joseph in the 15th minute.

The southerners proved to be too strong for the boys from Morvant, though, and further goals from Jamal Seepersad, Serryon Mitchell and Ruben Phillip ensured Made in La Brea's safe passage through to the quarter-finals with the 5-3 victory.

The quarter-final matches will be contested from March 2-3, with Made in La Brea joining Athletic International Academy (AIA), Ball Blasters Youth Academy, Central Soccer World (CSW), Gasparillo Youths, Point Fortin Youth Academy, QPCC and two-time defending champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) in the final eight of the competition.

Before the quarter-finals are played, though, the NLCL's All-Star game will be held at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on February 25.