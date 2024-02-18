Hidden gems of Laventille

Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: In the annals of our country, amidst the bustling hum of city life and the glistening lure of the coastal shores, there lies a corner little regarded and often misconceived – the hallowed commune of Laventille.

Shrouded in the veils of legend and infamy, this township, once a stage to tumultuous tumults and steadfast strife, has stood unyielding, resilient and unbowed. Peering over the city, Laventille, like a watchful guardian, enshrines within its bosom the legacies of great men and women who, in their tireless valour, have enriched and uplifted the spirit of our communities.

Names such as Rudolph Charles, Bertie Marshall and Winston Spree Simon stand as beacons of indomitable spirit, alongside the illustrious John L Estrada, former US ambassador to TT, and the revered songstress "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington, whose illustrious voices resonate through the annals of time.

Their echoes, entwined with countless others, resound through the ages, casting a luminous sheen upon the shadows of ignorance and neglect. Beyond the familiar tapestry of sun-drenched beaches and nocturnal revelry lies a trove of hidden magnificence waiting to be unveiled.

Laventille, a repository of cultural opulence and unceasing vitality, can beckon the intrepid traveller with promises of beguiling soirées and resonant melodies. Festivities such as the Laventille Steelband Festival cleave through the air with the harmonious strains of artistic innovation and stand as a testament to the fortitude and history of the community.

Nature, too, holds sway in Laventille, with its eminence gazing serenely over the panorama of Port of Spain, a vantage point that yields the tranquil embrace of panoramic vistas and the verdant tranquillity of Lady Young Road. Within the culinary enclave, epicures can delight in an assortment of delectable fare, from the piquant allure of street food to the sumptuous flavours of fresh seafood, all lovingly conjured by nimble-fingered artisans.

Behold, let us cast our gaze upon the hidden lustre of Laventille, for within its sacred confines lie a fount of treasured revelations waiting to be embraced and exalted. By kindling the flames of recognition for its resplendent heritage, its ethereal landscapes, and exquisitely tantalising cuisines, we will efface the shrouds of misapprehension and kindle the flames of prosperity for its esteemed denizens.

Let us henceforth traverse this wondrous path together and reveal the glory of this hitherto unsung marvel.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Port of Spain