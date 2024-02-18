'Green Machine' move to SSFL Big 5 playoffs summit

St Augustine Secondary School football team -

St Augustine Secondary (four points) moved to the top of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Big 5 championship division playoffs when they got a slender 1-0 win away to Blanchisseuse Secondary on Friday.

With three of the five teams in the Big 5 playoffs gaining promotion to the 2024 SSFL premier division season, there is little or no room for error in the short round-robin competition. St Augustine, who earned a 1-1 draw in their opening Big 5 game against South championship division winners Moruga Secondary on February 2, made their visit to Blanchisseuse count as Nkosi Fuentes sealed the three points with the lone goal of the match in the 65th minute.

St Augustine have a slim one-point lead in the standings ahead of Tobago championship division winners Signal Hill Secondary, who registered a 3-2 comeback win against Moruga in their first game of the playoffs on Friday.

Playing at the Moruga Secondary compound, the hosts took the lead against Signal Hill when Andell Maurice scored in the 25th minute. The visiting Tobago team did not back down, though, and they equalised just before the half through J'Meke Watkins. Signal Hill stormed out to a 3-1 lead in the second half, with Watkins doubling his tally and Jermaine Morgan finding the back of the net as well.

With five minutes of stoppage-time being played, Moruga tried to mount a miraculous comeback with a late goal from Diego Philip. However, the boys from Tobago came away from the South land with the precious three points.

Both Blanchisseuse and Moruga have collected one point after two matches. Central championship division winners Miracle Ministries Pentecostal high School, who were on a bye, also have the solitary point.

The Big 5 playoffs action continues on Tuesday when Signal Hill host Miracle Ministries and Blanchisseuse host Moruga Secondary. Table-toppers St Augustine will be on a bye.

SSFL Big 5 playoff standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.St Augustine*2*1*1*0*2*1*1*4

2.Signal Hill*1*1*0*0*3*2*1*3

3.Miracle Ministries*1*0*1*0*0*0*0*1

4.Moruga*2*0*1*1*3*4*-1*1

5.Blanchisseuse*2*0*1*1*0*1*-1*1