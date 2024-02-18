Garcia fires AEK top of the Greece league

Levi Garcia -

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia bagged a first-half double on Sunday to lead his team to a 3-0 victory over Kifisia FC, to claim the top spot in the Greece Super League.

The day started horribly for the TT forward as he missed a penalty in the seventh minute. However, the talented left-footer made up for it 12 minutes later with the opening goal. He was on target again five minutes later as AEK Athens assumed control of the match.

The defending champions thought they had extended their lead in the 30th and 81 minutes but VAR ruled out the goal.

Substitute Robert Ljubicic, who replaced Garcia in the 71st, made it 3-0 with a 90th-minute strike.

Garcia, despite missing games due to injury, is second in the Golden Boot race, with 11 goals, one shy of leader Loren Moron of Aris.

The victory was made sweeter as title rivals PAOK were trounced 4-1 on Sunday by Olympiacos.

AEK sit alone atop the standings on 52 points, after 23 games, one point ahead of PAOK and Panathanaikos. Olympiacos are fourth on 47 points.

Garcia's red-hot form will excite TT coach Angus Eve as he prepares for the Copa America play-in against Canada on March 23 in Texas. The winner will advance to Group A of the 2024 Copa America where world champions Argentina awaits.