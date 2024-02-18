Dennis calls on Tobagonians to demand better from THA

Political Leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Political Leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis is calling on Tobagonians to speak up and demand better from the current Farley Augustine-led Tobago House of Assembly administration.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Dennis made the call after he posted on his Facebook page what he saw as the current administration's destruction of Tobago's culture.

Dennis accused the current administration of mismanaging the October carnival, excluding Tobagonians.

He also said promises were made to local stakeholders for continued support for cultural aspects at Carnival festivities in February which were not covered in October, but the exact opposite took place.

"Underfund TPAC and Festivals Commission, eradicate their mandates and reduce them to board opportunities for party loyalists. Misappropriate funds from our local festivals to facilitate frivolous overseas travel and keep creatives, vendors and artisans waiting more than a year to be paid.

"Consistently drop the ball on priceless opportunities for marketing our festivals..."

He said bandleaders were victimised, disrespected and frustrated.

"⁠Create chaos, bacchanal and uncertainty amongst the cultural fraternity with no clear plans for the future of the island’s arts and culture. Undo and destroy every policy and program that was in place to develop and sustain arts and culture on the island. Systematically disrupt and destroy every single festival on our island."

He said Tobagonians must speak up and demand better.

"Tobagonians must not just sit down and allow this to continue – being afraid and being silent doesn’t solve anything."

Dennis also said the current regime must be held accountable for their remaining time in office.

"We elected them for four years and yes I know there are people waiting to vote them out but the reality is they have two more years left and it cannot be two more years of suffering of the people of Tobago, two more years of destruction of our very important sectors – the creative sectors and tourism and agriculture."

"It has to be two more years of the people of Tobago holding these people accountable and holding them true to their word and their promises for the next two years."