WASA, don't be distracted

THE EDITOR: It has been annoying for some time and now bordering ridiculous the lengths to which some MPs and their supporters/ghost writers go to seek relevance in the political landscape.

A David Law letter (February 14) openly endorses the sentiments of the MP for Moruga in her assertion of WASA being a political pawn of the Government.

Wasn’t it this very MP who immediately opened an “employment agency” when she found out the said WASA was about to begin execution of a project in the area under the Community Water Improvement Programme?

This MP brazenly invited people to contact her office regarding employment opportunities for a project not yet awarded to a contractor. So disruptive was this action that instead of focusing on water supply improvement projects, WASA was forced to publicly reject the notion that local labour can be obtained through the office of the MP.

Should WASA have foolishly capitulated to such a demand, would it now be labelled as the new political arm of the UNC? Dotish!

I have been quietly observing a growing trend in certain quarters to discredit the efforts of WASA, which is fighting for survival, mind you. Instead of encouraging the progress being made, there are attempts to drag it back into a fabricated air of inefficiency.

As a resident in the Freeport area, I breathed a sigh of relief when the new wells were commissioned, moving my supply from once every nine days to an almost daily supply.

These improvements are tangible products occurring under the leadership of the Minister of Public Utilities. Across TT you can see WASA crews, for the most part, hard at work.

WASA, we know all is not well, but we see improvement and growth. Please stay focused and hopefully these MPs will return from whence they came and allow right thinking people to peacefully reap the benefits of a utility fighting to transform beyond the odds.

STEPHEN GEORGE

via e-mail