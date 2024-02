Top brass

Brass 2 The World plays Long Time at Brass Bacchanal, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

The National Carnival Commission's (NCC) Brass Bacchanal held on February 12 was an enjoyable celebration with top performances from the nine leading brass bands in the competition

The bands showcased their talent and passion at the fourth edition of the festival that saw its biggest audience this year. The night's winner was Temperature The Band which defended the title.