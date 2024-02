The Salt Crossing

A masquerader from K2K Alliance & Partners' The Salt Crossing enjoying her mas in Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday, February 13. -

Masqueraders from K2K Alliance & Partners' 2024 presentation The Salt Crossing parade downtown Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday, February 13.

The band won Downtown Carnival Committee's Medium Band category and placed second in that category at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.