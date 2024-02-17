SSCL Star of the Week: Hat-trick hero Mikkel is St Benedict's Mentor

St Benetict's College cricketer Mikkel Mentor. - Lincoln Holder

NEWSDAY continues to focus on the future of cricket in TT. Every week, a player in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over competition will be profiled as the SSCL Star of the Week.

Grabbing five wickets in a match is an achievement for any bowler, but accomplishing the feat in one over is even more spectacular. St Benedict's College fast bowler Mikkel Mentor, who is the school's head boy, only needed one over to grab five wickets against the struggling El Dorado East Secondary in round five on Thursday.

Mentor's destructive over, which included a hat-trick, dismantled El Dorado East for only 69 runs as St Benedict's won by a mammoth 283 runs. Batting first, St Benedict's posted 352/7 in a shortened 41-over contest.

It was St Benedict's first win of the season after four losses to start the campaign.

Newsday chatted with Mentor about his heroics.

Name: Mikkel Mentor

Age: 18

Form: Upper Six

Residence: Princes Town

Batting Style: Right-handed batsman

Bowling Style: Right-arm fast bowler

Favourite Cricketer: Jacques Kallis

Star Performance: 5/9 in three overs (including a hat-trick)

How would you rate your performance?

I think it is one of those performances that you really wish for as a player, that you dream of. I think it is a matter of trying to replicate those kind of performances more regularly, but it is definitely up there.

How does your role as head boy help your role on the team?

It is a school team, so school comes first. I think me being head boy of the school does help in leadership. I think me and the guys have a good bond and it just augurs well for good performances.

Are you hoping the first win will give St Benedict's more confidence for the rest of the season?

I think it is big confidence booster. I think with every game you learn something, so I think it is a matter of taking lessons from every game we have played, even the losses, and we learn and just carry it to the next game.

How valuable is your bowling to St Benedict's?

I think our team is a very good bowling team. If you look at our opening bowlers – (Josh) Telamaque and (Jonathon) Jebodh – they both started off well and they give us good starts all the time. For me, coming in to bowl as the first change, it is not a heavy demand because we get a good start, so it helps me to relax and bowl better and I think yesterday (Thursday) was the best reflection of that.

What areas of your game are you trying to work on?

I think it will be a matter of working on my consistency, trying to eliminate on some of the wide balls that I tend to bowl, bowl in good areas and continue to pick up wickets. Batting wise, I think when given the opportunity to bat (I need to) score runs and understand my role and function and perform.

Who is your favourite cricketer and why?

Jacques Kallis. I think in his prime he is probably one of the best all-rounders to ever play cricket. I think that is someone I look to shadow.