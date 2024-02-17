Roadworks alert for Uriah Butler Highway

Traffic along the Uriah Butler Highway in Caroni. - File photo by Roger Jacob

MOTORISTS are advised of roadworks from February 19 to March 4 along the northbound and southbound lanes of the Uriah Butler Highway between Grand Bazaar and Chaguanas.

The works will take place between 9 pm and 4 am, the ministry said.

The ministry said this work, which will include milling and paving works, will cause a temporary traffic disruption.

Work on the northbound lanes will take place between February 19-23, while work on the southbound lanes will take place between February 22-March 4.

The ministry said there will be frequent movement of heavy equipment along the road which may result in noise, dust, and restrictions to traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to drive at a reduced speed on approaching the work zone; proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers; comply with instructions from police officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic; be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site; and drive with caution on all milled (possibly uneven) surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said there will be traffic restrictions along Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, between Park and Duke Streets to facilitate sewer pipeline repairs in the area on February 18 between 7 am-4 pm.

WASA said similar pipeline repairs will take place along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, in the vicinity of Alberto Street, on February 18 from 4 pm to midnight.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and to obey the instructions of the traffic control officers on duty in the vicinity of the job site, or use an alternative route where possible.