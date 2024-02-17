Police: No motive in killing of Mt Grace man

POLICE are trying to determine a motive for the killing of a man in Scarborough, Tobago, on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Vernon Thomas, 66, of Mt Grace. He is Tobago’s fourth murder victim for 2024.

A senior police officer told Newsday that around 9 pm, people were liming in the Dutch Fort area when they heard a loud explosion.

Upon investigating, they saw a man running away from the scene while another lay on the roadway motionless.

Emergency Health Services were later contacted and they determined that the man was not alive.

Police said the man, a retiree, had gunshot wounds about his body.

District Medical Officer Peters visited the scene and pronounced Thomas dead. He later ordered the body be moved to the Scarborough General Hospital, pending the outcome of a post-mortem.

The officer said they have not held any suspect in connection with the killing but are pursuing "certain leads."

“We know that there was a gunman being sought. But we cannot yet establish a motive.”

He also said the victim is not known to the police.

“He is someone I see on a regular basis, but I have no information that he is known to the police.”

The Homicide Bureau is investigating the matter.

Asked to comment on Tobago’s worsening crime situation, the officer said, “I can’t answer directly about the crime situation in Tobago, but I want to reassure the public that there is no need to be alarmed. The police are doing everything within our power to deal with any eventualities at this point in time.

“I know it is always unfortunate when we have incidents such as this but rest assured that the police is putting all the resources into our investigative apparatus.”

He urged members of the public to co-operate with police.

“I want to continue to encourage the Tobago public, when you see something, say something and we will do what we have to do in terms of bringing the perpetrator to justice.”

On January 26, Tobago recorded its third murder with the killing of Nigel Julien, 44, also known as Tall Man, of Signal Hill/Lambeau Road, Signal Hill.

He was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On January 12, the body of Akinde Bissoon, of Sou Sou Lands, was discovered at Old Grange Tobago. Police said his body bore marks of violence.

The island’s first murder for the year took place on New Year’s Day, with the shooting of dancehall artiste Kareem Small. He was shot while liming with friends near his home at Patience Hill.