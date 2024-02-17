Police kill 3 in Monte Grande, Tunapuna

File photo by Roger Jacob

THREE people were shot dead by police at Lovell Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna, early on February 16, in what police said an exchange of gunfire.

Two of the deceased were identified by police. They are 29-year-old Shaquille McGregor, also called Duss Boss, of Lovell Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna; and 18-year-old Jadel Shaniqua Ottley. The third victim, a man, remains unidentified.

North Central Division divisional commander Richard Smith said around 5 am, police officers went to the home of the suspects to execute a search warrant for firearms and ammunition.

“Upon their arrival at that premises, there was a violent confrontation with the suspects which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, leaving three people dead. Two firearms were recovered at that scene, one a 9mm pistol, and the other a Colt revolver.

“Thankfully none of the officers were injured during this confrontation. At this stage, I want to offer my condolences to the bereaved family, as any life lost in any circumstances is a serious blow for our nation.”

Smith said the report would be thoroughly investigated, as he had appointed ASP Rawle Ramharack as the lead investigator into the incident.