Police find date rape drug in tea packets
Police are investigating the discovery of a date-rape drug shipped into the country in tea packets.
On Thursday, Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) officers seized $44,590 worth of ketamine at a courier company.
According to police reports, at 2.30 pm, NDTF officers responded to information that a package containing drugs was discovered in the Aranguez area.
Police went to a courier shipping company and questioned the employees.
They then searched the compound and found a suspicious package shipped to TT from the United States.
Police opened the package and found a yellow coloured packet labelled as "Ginger Tea."
The packet was opened and inside were 15 sachets, three of which were found to contain a plastic bag with a white powdered substance.
The substance tested positive for ketamine.
The three bags weighed 63.7 grammes with an estimated street value of $44,590.
Ketamine is a controlled substance that is a dissociative anaesthetic with hallucinogenic effects and is often used as a date rape drug.
PC Hernandez is continuing enquiries.
