Police find date rape drug in tea packets

File photo

Police are investigating the discovery of a date-rape drug shipped into the country in tea packets.

On Thursday, Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) officers seized $44,590 worth of ketamine at a courier company.

According to police reports, at 2.30 pm, NDTF officers responded to information that a package containing drugs was discovered in the Aranguez area.

Police went to a courier shipping company and questioned the employees.

They then searched the compound and found a suspicious package shipped to TT from the United States.

Police opened the package and found a yellow coloured packet labelled as "Ginger Tea."

The packet was opened and inside were 15 sachets, three of which were found to contain a plastic bag with a white powdered substance.

The substance tested positive for ketamine.

The three bags weighed 63.7 grammes with an estimated street value of $44,590.

Ketamine is a controlled substance that is a dissociative anaesthetic with hallucinogenic effects and is often used as a date rape drug.

PC Hernandez is continuing enquiries.