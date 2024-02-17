Police commissioner welcomes new deputies

Natasha George -

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has welcomed the two new deputy commissioners of police, Junior Benjamin and Natasha George, following the approval of their nominations by the Parliament on February 16.

In a release, the police service said the offices of deputy commissioner of police are crucial to the effective functioning of the service and having them filled substantively is beneficial to the service and provides an excellent opportunity for officers to function and contribute at the highest level.

Harewood-Christopher extended her support and congratulations to Benjamin and George and wished them a very successful tenure in their new rank.

“The TTPS undoubtedly has a large population of officers who are well trained and experienced, and very capable of performing in senior roles. Two such officers have gotten their opportunity yesterday, and evidently there are many more whose time is yet to come, and indeed will come.

“On this occasion DCPs Benjamin and George have distinguished themselves as being eminently qualified and competent to function in the office of deputy commissioner and I look forward to working with them to achieve the strategic objectives of the TTPS.”

Parliament also approved Curt Simon to continue to act as deputy commissioner but did not approve the commission's nomination of Assistant Commissioner Wendell Lucas, the head of the White Collar Crime Division.