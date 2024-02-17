Pigeon peas packed with protein

- Jeff Mayers

Pigeon peas are abundant at the moment, you can find them at the markets. If you fancy the fresh version then purchase enough, shell them and freeze for use later on in the year. I actually purchase frozen pigeon peas at the grocery, they are quite good quality and very tasty, this way I don’t agonise over shelling peas, those pesky worms aren’t my favourite thing, and sometimes the fresh peas are not always plump and full.

Whatever your desire, pigeon peas are a great substitute for meat and of course packed with protein and vitamins, not to mention flavourful however you choose to prepare them.

Here are a few recipes for you to add to your meat-less entrée options.

Healthy pigeon peas and rice

2 tbs vegetable oil

½ cup chopped onions

1 tsp chopped garlic

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

½ hot pepper, chopped

½ cup chopped pumpkin

1 cup brown rice

3 tbs tomato sauce or 1 tbs rou-cou

1 tsp salt

1 cup pigeon peas (precooked)

1½ cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk

salt to taste

⅓ cup chopped chives

1 tsp butter

Heat oil in saucepan, add onions and garlic, sauté for a few minutes until golden,

Add peppers and pumpkin, stir to combine well.

Cook about 5 minutes more.

Add rice, tomato sauce or rou-cou and salt, stir well.

Add pigeon peas, and stir.

Add broth and coconut milk, stir, bring to a boil, season with salt and pepper.

Add chives, stir, cover and simmer for 40 minutes.

Add butter, fluff with a fork and serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Pigeon pea soup

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 onions, chopped

¼ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped chives

1 large sprig fresh thyme

4 ozs pumpkin, chopped

1 carrot chopped

1 lb fresh pigeon peas or one 14 oz-tin

½ cup freshly made tomato sauce

2 cloves

1 hot pepper, left whole

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

½ tsp sugar

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

In a large soup pot, heat oil, add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant and tender, about 4 minutes.

Add celery, chives, thyme, stir to combine.

Add pumpkin and carrot, stir and add pigeon peas, stir well.

Add tomato sauce, cloves, and hot pepper, cook for a few minutes more.

Add stock sugar, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes,

If using fresh peas, cook for about 45 minutes.

Remove hot pepper.

Remove half the soup and puree in blender.

Return to pot and stir, add a little more broth or water to thin if necessary.

Bring to a boil, once again before serving.

Serves 4 to 6 as a main course.

Eastern style pigeon peas

2 cups pigeon peas, precooked

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp garlic

1 large onion, pureed with one-inch piece of ginger

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground coriander seed

½ tsp turmeric or saffron powder

⅓ cup pureed tomatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

½ cup evaporated milk

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add cumin seeds and cook until they sizzle, add the onion and ginger puree with the garlic, stir and cook this mixture until it begins to brown.

Add geera or cumin, chili powder, coriander and turmeric, stir well and cook for a few seconds more.

Add pigeon peas, and stir, add mushroom and stir, cook for a few seconds, add tomato.

Cook for about 2 minutes, add milk and cover.

Simmer stirring occasionally until mixture becomes thick, about 10 minutes.

Add a little water or broth to prevent sticking if necessary.

Add chadon beni and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Mixture should be thick with a little sauce.

Serves 4

Pigeon pea burgers

2 cup cooked pigeon peas

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbs minced garlic

2 pimento peppers, chopped

2 tbs chilli powder, Mexican

2 tsp geera

½ cup cornmeal

1 cup cooked brown rice

Coconut oil to pan fry

Handful of chadon beni leaves or cilantro stalks

Combine all ingredient in a food processor, chop just until mixture comes together.

Form into patties and pan fry in coconut oil.

Serve with tomato relish and a dollop of yoghurt. Fill into burger buns or serve with a side salad.

Makes 8 burgers

rahamut@gmail.com