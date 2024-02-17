Migrant children get into Carnival spirit

Migrant children enjoy a Carnival event at the Aranguez Community Centre on February 9. - Grevic Alvarado

On February 9, Venezuelan migrant children got the opportunity to take part in the Carnival festivities during a party at the Aranguez Community Centre.

The event was organised by the Huellitas de Amor (Footprints of Love) school, which has been serving migrant children and adolescents for more than two years.

Thairys Mejias Lopez director and founder of the school said the activity is part of the school's recreational-training schedule.

“We not only receive the children who are part of the school. We opened the invitation to migrant children who live in Aranguez, San Juan, El Socorro and Barataria who also need support, recreation and living their childhood years.”

Mejias Lopez said each recreational activity they carry out there is a social objective that is analysed by the school's team of teachers and advisers.

“We enjoyed it in a healthy way, with traditional Carnival games in which water was the protagonist. It was a day of lots of laughter, teamwork, camaraderie and fun. Love transforms and these are moments our children will remember for the rest of their lives. They deserve this opportunity to be happy in an immigration situation they have to experience.”

Teenagers were on hand to support and protect the little ones.

“We want to promote protection, help, love and companionship. We saw the older ones help and teach the little ones to use their tools to play Carnival and we do it like this in every activity. It is mutual learning for these children.

“With this, what we are teaching them is dreams are worked for and when we want something we must work and fight until we achieve it."

The Huellitas de Amor school is preparing for other events that will be announced in the coming weeks.